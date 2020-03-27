Man detained after gardai recover gun thrown from a car

- With additional reporting from the Press Association

A man has been arrested after gardai recovered a gun and rounds of ammunition thrown from a car in Limerick.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, gardai were on patrol when they attempted to stop a car in Ballynanty, Limerick.

The car was then driven at high speed through a number of housing estates, prompting gardai to carry out what they described as “a managed containment operation” with the help of the Armed Support Unit.

During the operation, an object was thrown from the car and was recovered by gardai.

It was discovered the object was a suspected firearm along with a number of rounds of ammunition. The suspected firearm will be sent for analysis.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, stopped in Parteen, Co Clare, and was arrested by gardai.

The car was seized and the man was taken to Henry Street garda station, where he is currently detained.