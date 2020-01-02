News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man denied bail in connection with Waterford shooting which has left victim in intensive care

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 02, 2020 - 02:22 PM

A 30-year-old man has been refused bail in connection with a shooting in Waterford City before Christmas.

A 44-year-old man remains in intensive care following the incident outside a shop on the Carrickpherish Road on December 23.

The shooting happened at 2.15pm. The man in his 40s was shot several times.

Last Friday, Gavin Ryan, with an address at the Mount Suir Apartments, was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

His application for bail was refused by Judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court this afternoon.

Judge Staunton remanded Mr Ryan in custody to appear before the court again on January 14.

Mr Ryan was not called upon to speak during the hearing.

