Man dead in County Down shooting

A man has been shot dead in Co Down.

A woman was also injured in the shooting incident in Lower Dromore Road, Warrenpoint, on Friday evening.

She was in a critical condition in Daisy Hill hospital in Newry on Friday night.

South Down Assembly member Sinead Ennis appealed for information.

“The community of Warrenpoint are shocked and stunned by this news,” the Sinn Fein representative said.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of the victim.

“The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation.”

It is understood the shooting happened inside a house near a golf club.

Police have not outlined details of the incident.

- Press Association