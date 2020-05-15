News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man convicted of raping his daughter can continue hunger strike, court rules

Man convicted of raping his daughter can continue hunger strike, court rules
File image
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 04:55 PM

A man on the 47th day of a prison hunger strike over what he says is his "wrongful conviction" for the rape of his daughter has the mental capacity to decide whether he wants to continue to refuse food, the High Court has ruled.

The court heard the man described his daughter as "an unhinged fantasist with a history of making false allegations".

He was jailed in April 2018 for 15 years, with one year suspended, for the rape of his daughter when she was aged between seven and 11.

He claims he is innocent and he will continue to refuse food, though he is taking water and coffee, until his daughter "comes forward and tells the truth".

However, he is also to discuss with his wife what he will do, after a ruling by Ms Justice Tara Burns that he has the mental capacity to make a decision to refuse food.

The prison authorities had asked the court to make certain declarations in relation to his capacity.

Following evidence today, including from two psychiatrists and a psychologist who said he was not suffering from any mental illness, the judge said he had a right to bodily integrity which the courts have found previously "may prevail" over the obligation of the State to preserve life.

Following the decision, the judge urged him to reconsider continuing the strike for reasons including that his wife is a non-national and has no other family here.

His wife is not the mother of the complainant whose own mother, the man's partner, died in 2006.

In 2010, the complainant and her sister were removed from his care and he says that on March 29 last, on what was the anniversary of "10 years of insanity visited upon me by the Irish State," he began his hunger strike.

READ MORE

Row over alleged under-reporting of Covid-19 figures leave HSE and Mater hospital at loggerheads

He maintained his innocence in the Central Criminal Court, where a jury found him guilty, and his failed appeal to the Court of Appeal (CoA).

His counsel Micheál Higgins said notwithstanding that he is seeking a further appeal to the Supreme Court and that he could die on hunger strike before that happens, he wants to continue his protest.

Counsel said the CoA heard evidence that the man’s then solicitor had a conversation with the solicitor in which the daughter allegedly was "indicating she had lied".

There was also further evidence of a Facebook conversation with a family friend in which she allegedly said "her father was not a rapist and he did not do those things to me," he said.

The CoA also heard the daughter had visited her father in prison which was important in the context of previous evidence when she said she was in "mortal fear" of him, counsel said.

However, in her evidence to the CoA, notwithstanding those matters, she maintained the original allegations were correct. The CoA dismissed the appeal last year.

In his evidence via video link from prison on Friday, the man agreed with his counsel that in a letter he wrote to the prison governor announcing his hunger strike he said the Irish courts "failed in their duty" to put things right "despite the overwhelming evidence put in front of them".

READ MORE

Easing of Covid-19 restrictions 'gives us reason to hope,' says Taoiseach

His daughter was the "only one who can put this right" and he was making a "heartfelt plea" that she "come forward and put on record the absolute truth about the false allegations".

He was taking the hunger strike action as a "sovereign individual" with a right to self determination.

He did not wish to die and would like to spend "my golden years with my wife but I am put in an impossible situation".

He also believed the fact that his daughter had "undergone a number of years of therapy and medication may explain in part the allegations she made."

Asked by the judge what he wanted from the court if she had "a magic wand and could grant his wish" so he would stop the protest, he said it was that his daughter "come forward and tell the truth".

"She continues to run away from it and it is going to impact on her as her conscience develops and she perhaps has children of her own as she gets older," he said.

"She has given herself a life sentence until she faces up to what she has done and exposes the people who put her put to this."

She had built "a whole reality around her'' and has a boyfriend who believes she was abused as a child.

"I guess she does not want to expose herself as being a really horrible person."

READ MORE

Children responsible for fifth of sexual offences reported in 2018 - CSO

More on this topic

Hospital permitted by court not to ventilate brain-injured woman suffering 'litany of conditions'Hospital permitted by court not to ventilate brain-injured woman suffering 'litany of conditions'

Interim examiner appointed to Joe.ie owner Maximum Media Interim examiner appointed to Joe.ie owner Maximum Media

Financial fund claims that pair are trespassing at apartment designed for social housing useFinancial fund claims that pair are trespassing at apartment designed for social housing use

Monaghan man facing extradition to UK over migrant deaths is remanded in custodyMonaghan man facing extradition to UK over migrant deaths is remanded in custody


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Hospital investigated after late reporting of almost 300 coronavirus casesHospital investigated after late reporting of almost 300 coronavirus cases

Department misses 2019 target for social homes by almost 500Department misses 2019 target for social homes by almost 500

Main parties' tax commitments among issues stalling deal at govt formation talksMain parties' tax commitments among issues stalling deal at govt formation talks

Row prompted by Covid-19 handbag fears ends in court appearance for Cork manRow prompted by Covid-19 handbag fears ends in court appearance for Cork man


Lifestyle

Missing salon peels and manicures? Rachel Marie Walsh's pick of May's beauty launches keeps you glowing and golden.Product Watch: Glowing and golden in May

What's Fred Flintstone's wife's name? Who was lead singer of the Boomtown Rats? ... and plenty more to test your knowledgeScene & Heard: the culture quiz for all ages

Des O'Sullivan reports on an auction world that not so long ago was beyond our imaginingsWelcome to the virtual viewing room

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of the weekend's TV offerings.The weekend's TV highlights: Marty Whelan revisits Eurovision

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »