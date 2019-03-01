NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man convicted of attempting to murder police officer to face sentencing hearing

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 06:35 AM

A man who was convicted of attempting to murder a police officer with an under-car bomb will face a sentencing hearing later.

Sean McVeigh, 38, of Victoria Street in Lurgan, was found guilty in February at Belfast Crown Court of the attempted murder of a police officer at his home using an under-car bomb.

The incident took place at the officer’s home in the Eglinton area of Co Derry on June 18 2015.

McVeigh was arrested by Irish police across the border in Co Donegal following a car chase a short time later.

He refused to answer questions and was released on bail.

McVeigh was then arrested over the murder bid by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at Portadown train station in May 2016.

He is due before Belfast Crown Court on Friday morning for a sentencing hearing.

- Press Association

More on this topic

High Court to decide on extradition of man over 1972 car bomb murders

Teen rape accused cleared of one charge

Man 'who should have known better' caught with €59k of drugs

Retired teacher had hundreds of child porn images


KEYWORDS

Co DonegalCo LondonderryCourtsPSNICourt

More in this Section

'Dangerous and devious' Joe O'Reilly 'should never be let out', say Rachel's family

Irish drivers warned to get paperwork for no-deal Brexit

Case involving Sean Quinn children delayed after appointed judge agrees not to hear case

Brexit causing 'undue stress' to those with rare diseases, say patient groups


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'I once went out with a hippy from Killarney, he smelled like the toilets after Curry Night in the Danny Mann'

We challenged three Corkonians to take a tech timeout - here's how they got on...

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

From Sydney to the Louvre: How Irish engineer Peter Rice built an incredible legacy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »