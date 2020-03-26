Man confesses to all shoplifting and drunkenness charges against him

A 25-year-old man has confessed to all charges against him arising out a prolonged period of shoplifting and drunkenness in Cork city.

It emerged today that the accused had undergone treatment for his difficulties since the period of offending.

Graham Dillon of Cork Simon Community was not present in Cork District Court today but his solicitor, Eddie Burke, said on his behalf that he was pleading guilty to everything.

Mr Burke asked for the case to be adjourned for sentencing. Judge Olann Kelleher put sentencing back until June 8 on all matters.

“This young man was in treatment and is now in aftercare,” Mr Burke said.

On August 9, 2017 the defendant stole a bottle of Brandy at Dunnes Stores, Bishopstown Court, Cork.

He stole €180 worth of spirits, including Jameson whiskey, Hennessy brandy and Bombay Sapphire gin from Supervalu in Merchants Quay, Cork, on December 17, 2017.

The same defendant turned up at Dalton’s Avenue on Cornmarket Street on March 31 2018 where he was drunk and a danger.

On June 16, 2018 he was intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others at Liberty Street in Cork.

On June 23, Graham Dillon stole a Samsung Galaxy S9 phone from a person at the Fashionista Republic shop on 63 Patrick Street.

On June 26, 2018 he was obstructing the free passage of pedestrians by begging on Patrick Street, Cork.

Gardaí caught him carrying a knife at Grand Parade, Cork, on August 23, 2018.

He stole clothing at Penney’s on Patrick Street on August 27, 2018. Dillon went to Eason’s on Patrick Street on August 15, 2019 and stole €228 worth of graphic novels.