Man coerced child into intercourse after sexualised games, court hears

A man who convinced a child to play sexualised games of truth or dare later coerced her into sexual intercourse, a court has heard.

Graham Doyle (31) with an address at North Circular Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to four sample counts of sexual assault and one count of section four rape in Dublin on dates unknown between August 1, 2004 and March 31, 2005.

Doyle has four previous convictions for offences of defilement of a child under the age of 15 which date back to 2011. He met the teenage victim in that case on a social networking site while claiming to still be a teenager himself.

Detective Garda Lorraine Killilea told Orla Crowe SC, prosecuting, that Doyle was aged 16 when he encountered the then 13-year-old victim.

The two entered into a relationship which he convinced her to keep secret. He began to invite her to his home while his parents were absent and involved her in sexualised games of truth or dare.

Matters progressed to around Halloween in 2004 when Doyle signaled the victim to come into his bedroom wardrobe while her friend was in the room and made her perform oral sex on him. He talked the injured party into sexual intercourse on two occasions.

The court heard that the four counts of sexual assault were sample counts and that the offending behaviour took place two or three times a week, coming to an end in April of 2005.

The woman came forward in 2013 after reading about Doyle's convictions for defilement of a child. In interviews with gardaí, he made admissions to the offending, but claimed he was unaware of the legal age limits at the time.

Victim impact statement

Det Gda Killilea agreed with James Dwyer SC, defending, that the victim was psychologically coerced into the sexual activity rather than being physically forced.

In her victim impact statement, which she read out in court, the woman said she was taken advantage of by a “wolf in sheep's clothing” who destroyed her childhood.

The woman said that at first she was excited to have a boyfriend and was looking forward to holding hands and going on dates to the cinema, but Doyle had more sinister motives.

She said she wished she could open up her chest and show the court the scars on her heart. She said she had spent half her life trying to bury the events but has never been able to do so.

The woman said the events left her with little to no self-worth and that she felt as though what had happened was her fault. When she read about Doyle's convictions the feelings came back worse than ever because she knew that “there was another me out there”.

“I was the practice run,” she said. The woman said that family members have been unable to dissuade her from the belief that she is responsible for the other victim and that had she told someone of the offences when she was a teenager then the other girl would not have been hurt.

She said she came to court to give her 13-year-old self a voice and her current self some closure, and that she had at least achieved the first of her goals.

Mr Justice Michael White said that she should not feel any responsibility for what occurred as she was an innocent child who was taken advantage of by an older boy. He paid tribute to her courage and wished her the best in the future.

Mr Justice White adjourned the matter for sentencing on March 29, next.