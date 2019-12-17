News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man claims he was robbed of €270 at bus station

By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 10:12 PM

A man waiting for a bus at Cork’s main bus station was approached by a stranger who engaged him in conversation before robbing him of €270 on threat of sticking a knife in him.

This was the main allegation outlined by Inspector Gary McPolin at Cork District Court today in the case against John Burke, aged 22, of apartment 1, 31 Wellington Road, Cork.

The defendant is pleading not guilty to the robbery charge, Carol McSweeney, defending, indicated to Judge Con O’Leary at Cork District Court today.

Judge O’Leary listed the case for hearing on March 10 after Insp McPolin indicated it could take time as there would be up to nine witnesses, between prosecution and defence.

Judge O’Leary said:

There is a high risk if he does not attend court it will proceed in his absence rather that by issuing a warrant for his arrest.

The judge asked for an outline of the allegations on the robbery charge.

Insp McPolin said: “On Sunday, April 29, 2018, at 7.30am, the injured party met a man not previously known to him at the bus station in Parnell Place. This man, now known as John Burke, engaged in conversation with him for approximately 15 minutes.

“He left the bus station and walked to the corner of Parnell Place and Maylor St and it was alleged he was followed by John Burke.

“Both parties again engaged in conversation and it is alleged John Burke physically took the man’s wallet from his pocket, stating that he had a weapon in his pocket and commenting: ‘I’ll stick you with this if you don’t co-operate.’

“The man was in fear that John Burke had a knife and would injure him. After taking €270 from the man’s wallet he continued to threaten him before he left the scene.”

The charge is one of robbery of €270 in cash from a man at Parnell Place on April 29 last year.

