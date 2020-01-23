Man claims he should not have to pay for paternity test as he already gave mother €500 for abortion

A man is disputing why he should pay for a paternity test for a child as he claims that he has already given €500 to the then expectant mother for an abortion.

At the family law court in Ennis, solicitor for the man, Colum Doherty said that his client is disputing the paternity of the child.

Mr Doherty said that his client already gave €500 to the woman during her pregnancy “and he feels that the €500 should go towards the DNA test”.

Judge Patrick Durcan said that if the man has discharged the money to the mother “that may be of evidential value to the mother, it seems to me”.

Judge Durcan told the man disputing why he should pay for a paternity test “if you want to go and have a steak, you pay for it”.

Judge Durcan told Mr Doherty that his client has a particular line of defence by disputing paternity "and he can’t have it every way and that is what he is seeking”.

Judge Durcan asked was the €500 paid over towards maintenance to the expectant mother and the man disputing paternity spoke from his seat in court to say: “It was for an abortion which we both agreed on.”

The man is disputing paternity in response to the mother making an application seeking maintenance payments for the child from him.

Solicitor for the mother, Frank Doherty said that she has no issue with the DNA test being carried out as long as the other party pays for the test.

Judge Durcan said that he would adjourn the matter to March to allow the DNA test be carried out.

The judge stated: “If it is not done, it is not done.”