Man claimed he’s in Taliban, would ‘take gardaí out’

A man arrested by gardaí told officers he was in the Taliban and would have them killed.

Ali Faizi was arrested after initially being told to go home by gardaí. Bandon District Court was told that when he was subsequently arrested following another disturbance, he tried to headbutt and kick at officers.

Ali Faizi, aged 34, of 3 Kinsale Suites, Guardwell, Kinsale, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to three charges, including one of obstructing gardaí.

Sergeant Paul Kelly told Judge James McNulty that, at 3.30am on December 4 last, gardaí came across a man in a verbal altercation with another male. Sgt Kelly said Faizi was acting in an aggressive and hostile matter but when the situation was defused, he was asked to go home.

A short time later gardaí found him creating a disturbance in a courtyard where he was trying to gain entry. He was handcuffed and when placed in a patrol car, he started to lash out, trying to headbutt a Garda and issuing threats.

Sgt Kelly told the court Faizi had claimed he was a member of the Taliban, that he was from Afghanistan, and that he told a garda he would “take him out”.

Solicitor Diarmuid O’Shea said his client was from Afghanistan and had discovered alcohol during a 10-year stay in the UK. He is an asylum seeker here, having arrived 18 months ago, and, when sober, “presents very well”.

The court heard he normally stays in a direct provision centre but has recently got up to four nights a week of work in Kinsale and so had a temporary address in the town.

Mr O’Shea said Faizi realised he needs to stay away from alcohol, had no recollection of the incident, and wanted to apologise to gardaí.

Mr O’Shea said his client realised the consequences it could have on his asylum application, which is pending.

Judge McNulty said: “I am appalled at his conduct towards police officers. I wonder how he would fare if he conducted himself like that in his home place.”

Judge McNulty convicted him of being drunk in a public place and fined him €100, convicted him of threatening or insulting words and behaviour and fined him €200, and sentenced him to 30 days in prison for obstructing police officers, suspending it for two years.