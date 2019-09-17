Man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after garda seizure

A 55-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after a gun was seized in Dublin at the weekend.

It happened on Saturday afternoon when gardaí stopped and searched two vehicles in Harmonstown on the northside of the city.

Officers stopped and searched the vehicles on Lein Park as a result of an intelligence-led operation.

They seized a semi-automatic handgun and arrested three men in their 20s, 40s and 50s.

This afternoon, 55-year-old Edward McDonnell with an address in New Ross, Co. Wexford, appeared in court charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dressed in blue jeans and a grey sweatshirt, the court heard that Mr McDonnell made no reply when he was charged at Raheny Garda station yesterday evening.

The court heard that Mr McDonnell is very unwell and is in receipt of daily medication, but he didn’t get it yet today.

He has been taken back to Raheny Garda station to be seen by a doctor and a bail application will be made again today which will be contested by gardaí.