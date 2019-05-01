NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man charged with theft after ATM ripped from wall with digger

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 08:56 AM

A man has been charged with theft after a cash machine was ripped from a wall with a digger.

The 31-year-old accused is due to appear in court in Ballymena, Co Antrim, on Wednesday morning.

He is accused of stealing the cash machine from a service station on the Tully Road at Nutts Corner in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police thwarted the thieves’ getaway and recovered the stolen machine.

Another man arrested – a 26-year-old – remained in police custody for questioning on Wednesday.

The incident was the latest in a spate of ATM thefts in Northern Ireland this year.

Gordon Stewart – whose family has owned the Nutts Coroner service station for 33 years and employs 22 staff – has said it was the fourth attempt to steal an ATM at the premises in the last 10 years.

Focus Ireland: 'We can’t allow landlords to evict tenants during a crisis'

- Press Association

