Man charged with stealing medication

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 05:30 AM

A 56-year-old man appeared at Cork District Court yesterday charged with eight counts of stealing medication at St Catherine’s unit of the Mercy University Hospital over a five-month period last year.

Gerard O’Connell of 46 Hazelbrook, Spa Glen, Mallow, Co Cork, faced these charges at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked for an adjournment of the case for the defence to decide if there would be a plea of guilty or if it would be necessary to fix a date for hearing of the case.

Mr Burke also applied for a copy of the prosecution CCTV in the case.

The background allegations on how the offences were allegedly committed were not outlined by Sgt Gearóid Davis in the brief hearing yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher put the case back until October 29 to allow time for the CCTV evidence to be sent to the defence.

The first charge states that on May 25, 2018, at St Catherine’s ward of Mercy University Hospital on Henry St, Cork, he allegedly stole a quantity of Xanax tablets. The quantity was not specified.

He was similarly charged that on May 31, 2018, he stole 140 Xanax tablets. It is alleged he stole 130 Xanax tablets on June 25. The next charge refers to 50 Xanax tablets on July 8. The charge for July 17 relates to 140 Xanax.

It is alleged that on July 19 he stole 100 Lyrica tablets. October 6 relates to 165 Lyrica.

Finally, there is a charge that on October 22 he allegedly stole eight Diazepam tablets.

