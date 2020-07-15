News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged with snatching €3,850 from safe at restaurant

Noel O’Shaughnessy is charged with carrying out the theft at the Coqbull restaurant on Academy Street, pictured above at night. Picture: Denis Minihane
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 05:40 PM

€3,850 in cash was snatched from the safe of a Cork city restaurant in March last year and yesterday a 54-year-old man was charged with the crime.

Garda Michael Costello arrested Noel O’Shaughnessy of Farranferris Park, Farranree, Cork, and charged him with carrying out the theft at the Coqbull restaurant on Academy Street, on March 5, 2019.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the case being dealt with at Cork District Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed that it was a suitable case for the district court but first had to hear an outline of the allegations in the case.

It was alleged that CCTV evidence showed a man going into a staff room in the building which was not open to members of the public.

The security footage allegedly shows a man taking a key from one part of the room and using it to open the safe and remove a bag containing €3,850 in cash.

Garda Costello said the stolen money was never recovered.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said he was applying for a copy of the prosecution statements in the case and was also looking for a copy of the CCTV evidence.

There was no objection to bail being granted in the case but Mr Cuddigan said the accused man was not willing to sign a bail bond as he wanted to get credit for time spent in custody in case he decided to plead guilty to the crime.

“Who’s idea was that?” Judge Kelleher asked as he remanded O’Shaughnessy in custody until July 22.

