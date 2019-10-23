News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in Cavan

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 02:03 PM

A man has been charged with assault, sexual assault and false imprisonment following an incident in Cavan.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, appeared before Monaghan District Court this morning.

Gardaí carried out an investigation into a video circulating on social media which appears to show a man being assaulted.

They say the incident took place over four days, between October 17 and 20.

Three people, two men and a woman who were all in their 20s, were arrested on Monday.

One man was charged yesterday evening and appeared in Monaghan District Court this morning.

He was charged with Section 4 Assault causing serious harm, false imprisonment and sexual assault.

The two others arrested have been released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

A 19-year-old man is being treated in hospital.

The court was warned that potentially prejudicial material is in circulation and that the sharing of any items could be harmful to any future trial.

No application for bail was made, and the accused is due before Harristown District Court on Friday.

