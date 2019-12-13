News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged with robbery and assault of woman in Co Cork

Man charged with robbery and assault of woman in Co Cork
Bandon, Co Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 13, 2019 - 08:11 PM

A man has been charged with a robbery and assault that happened in Co Cork earlier this month.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was arrested today in connection with an incident that happened on December 1 on Castle Road, Bandon.

He is due to appear before Bandon District Court tomorrow morning.

Shortly after 3am on December 1, a woman was walking on Castle Road when she was approached by a man who stole her handbag, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.

Three men who were in the area at the time came to the woman’s assistance.

The woman did not require medical attention at the time of the incident.

READ MORE

UK Election 19: Taoiseach congratulates Boris Johnson on Tory victory


Court

More in this Section

Suspect on run after Dublin cash-in-transit robberySuspect on run after Dublin cash-in-transit robbery

Met Éireann may issue weather sleet/snow weather warning at the weekendMet Éireann may issue weather sleet/snow weather warning at the weekend

Number of patients admitted shoots up over 50% in past yearNumber of patients admitted shoots up over 50% in past year

Gardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite videoGardaí say no reports of cars ramming on the northside despite video


Lifestyle

Jazz in Europe these days exists in a highly networked environment of cultural and political bodies, festivals, promoters, musicians and educators.Jazz Connective Festival: Intriguing, exciting and uncompromising

It will be bittersweet for Stormzy that his second album arrives the day the British Labour party was confirmed as suffering a historic general election trouncing.Album review: Stormzy remains a work in progress

Unique drawings by Quentin Blake, one of Britain’s best-loved illustrators, are available at a Christie’s online auction which runs until December 17.Your chance to buy drawings by Roald Dahl illustrator Quentin Blake

Ciara McDonnell talks to four high-profile people about their festive traditions and favourite tracksHere's what has these famous faces rockin’ around the Christmas tree

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »