Man charged with possessing child porn in West Cork released on bail conditions

A man charged with possession of child pornography has been released on bail including conditions his phone does not have internet access and he has no unsupervised contact with children.

It is alleged the man, who cannot be named under reporting restrictions put in place today by a judge, was in possession of a number of images on a date in March of last year at a property in West Cork.

Det Garda Peter Nolan of Bandon Garda Station today told Judge Mary Dorgan at Clonakilty District Court he had arrested the man at Clonakilty Garda Station at 9.50am and charged him, at 10.30am, with the offence.

The court was told the man made no reply to either the caution or the charge.

Gardai said there were no objections to release on bail for the man once certain conditions were met.

Conditions include the accused must reside at a named address and notify gardaí in advance and in writing of any change of address.

He must also sign on three times a week at a local garda station between 9am and 9pm and gardaí also said he must possess a mobile phone that does not have access to the internet.

The man must provide the number to gardaí and be contactable on it, and he is also to have no unsupervised access to children under the age of 18.

Judge Dorgan said that given the nature and seriousness of the charge bail was set at the man’s own bond of €1,000, no cash required.

The court heard that the DPP, meanwhile, has directed summary disposal of the case in the district court on a guilty plea only.

A statement of means regarding a possible legal aid application will be furnished, and the matter is due, again, before the court in January.