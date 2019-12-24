News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged with ‘murders’ after two bodies found at north Belfast flat

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 05:27 PM

Detectives have charged a 35-year-old male with two counts of murder following the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a north Belfast flat on Monday.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday December 26, the PSNI said.

Police have named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

Their bodies were found in a flat in the Kinnaird Close area.

Local sources said it is understood they suffered stab wounds.

Several nearby homes were evacuated throughout the major police operation in the area.

