Man charged with murder of mother-of-two in Dundalk

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 11:37 AM

A 48-year-old man has appeared before Dundalk District Court charged with murder.

Edmundus Dauksa of Castleross, Castletown Road, Dundalk is accused of stabbing a 31-year-old mother of two to death.

Ingrida Maciokatie was attacked at an apartment on Linenhall Street in the town on Tuesday afternoon.

Ingrida Maciokatie

She died a short time later.

Garda Joseph Bell told the court this morning that the accused made no reply after being cautioned.

An application for legal aid was granted and a request was made for Mr Dauksa to receive the appropriate medical care.

Edmundus Dauksa. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

The scene of the fatal stabbing at Linenhall Street, Dundalk. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

