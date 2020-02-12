Man charged with murder of Lyra McKee

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The man is also charged with "possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation," the PSNI added.

"I have always said a number of individuals were involved with the gunman on the night Lyra was killed, and while today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing," said Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy.

The man will appear in court tomorrow.