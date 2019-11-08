News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged with murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert




Brooklyn Colbert
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 11:32 AM

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

Twenty-six-year-old Patrick Dillon, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court this morning where he was charged with the 11-year-old’s murder at a house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty on November 3.

Details about the boy’s injuries were not disclosed.

More than 30 gardaí flanked the accused in court.

A number of people in the court made gestures to Mr Dillon throughout the brief court hearing, and banged benches.

The victim’s father Wayne Colbert, a well-known Limerick soccer player, was present in court.

Detective Garda Eoin McDonagh, of Mayorstone Garda Station, gave evidence in court of arresting Mr Dillon, and with charging him at 6.12pm yesterday.

The garda witness said Mr Dillon “made no reply” to the charge.

Julianne Kiely, of Kiely McCarthy Solicitors, represented the accused in court.

Ms Kiely sought to have the matter adjourned and requested that Mr Dillon receive “psychiatric treatment as soon as possible”.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered that Mr Dillon be “medically assessed”.

Mr Dillon was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to November 12 via video link.

