Man charged with murder of Kevin Sheehy remanded in custody

A man accused of murdering Irish boxer, Kevin Sheehy, last week, has been further remanded in custody.

Logan Jackson, 29, with an address at Longford Road, Longford, Coventry, in England, appeared before Limerick District Court, this morning.

He is accused of murdering the 20-year old five-time Irish boxing champion, in a hit and run, on July 1.

The results of the boxer’s post-mortem have not been disclosed for garda operational reasons.

Mr Jackson was remanded in continuing custody to appear before Limerick District Court again on July 23.