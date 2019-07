A 29-year-old man is due back in court this morning after bein he was charged with the murder of Kevin Sheehy in Limerick.

The 20-year-old boxer was killed in a hit-and-run in the city on July 1.

Logan Jackson - who has an address at Longford Road in Coventry, England - appeared before Limerick District Court last week.

Judge Marian O'Leary remanded him in custody to Limerick Prison until today's sitting.