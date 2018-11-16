Home»ireland

Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Enniskillen home

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 07:16 AM

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman at her home in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, the PSNI said.

The body of Pauline Kilkenny, 59, was found by her sister at a property in the Cornacully Road area of the town at about 1pm on Tuesday.

Concerns had been raised after Ms Kilkenny failed to turn up for work.

A 28-year-old man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court today.

A 26-year-old woman arrested in connection to the incident has been released unconditionally, officers added.

- Press Association


