Man charged with manslaughter in Essex lorry deaths probe

The lorry in which the 39 migrants were found dead last October.
By Press Association
Monday, April 20, 2020 - 08:29 PM

A man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the deaths of 39 migrants found in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex.

Ronan Hughes, of Co Armagh in Northern Ireland, is due to appear at the High Court in Dublin tomorrow charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, as well as immigration offences, Essex Police said.

The 40-year-old was detained today following the execution of a European arrest warrant here.

The 39 Vietnamese nationals were found in a lorry container parked on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, England, on October 23 last year.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among those found dead.

In February, Eamonn Harrison, of Mayobridge, Northern Ireland, was granted permission to appeal against his extradition to the UK under the terms of a European arrest warrant issued by Essex Police.

The 22-year-old is facing 39 manslaughter charges, one of human trafficking and one of assisting unlawful immigration.

A further hearing will be held in Dublin on Thursday May 7, Essex Police said.

