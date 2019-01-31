NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Man charged with making and distributing child porn images in the North

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 08:35 PM

A man has been charged with a number of child porn offences in the North, the PSNI has said.

Detectives from the Public Protection Branch, Child Internet Protection Team, charged the man, aged 50, with making, distributing and the possession of indecent images of children, possession of extreme pornographic material, voyeurism and the possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He is scheduled to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the North's PPS.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Child pornPSNIcourt

