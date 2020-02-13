News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged with Lyra McKee murder to appear in court

By Press Association
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 06:31 AM

A man charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee will appear in court later.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republicans while observing rioting in Derry in April.

Four men were arrested in connection with the journalist's death in Tuesday.

Three men in their 20s have since been released on bail.

The suspect, 52, will appear at Derry Magistrates’ Court today charged with possessing a firearm with the intent to endanger life, as well as professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

Ms McKee was standing near a police vehicle when she was hit by a bullet fired by a masked gunman towards officers.

The Belfast writer was living in Derry with her partner, Sara Canning.

Mother who lost baby says more will die until HSE acts

