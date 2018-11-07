Man charged with Kerry murder three years ago remanded in custody

A man charged with murdering a man in Co Kerry three years ago has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

24-year-old Dmitriy Hrynkevich died in hospital two days after he was found assaulted in Tralee on September 30th, 2015.

32-year-old Arnoldas Ivanauskas of Parklands, Tralee appeared before Tralee District Court today charged with the murder.

Arnoldas Ivanauskas, centre, is escorted from Tralee District Court

The murdered man, Mr Hrynkevich was Ireland's third tallest man, standing at seven feet six inches tall.

The State applied to remand the accused in custody for preparation of the book of evidence.

The accused's solicitor says he'll make a bail application in the High Court tomorrow

Digital Desk

