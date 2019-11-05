Man charged with impeding prosecution of person who Gardaí believe murdered Jonathan Ustic

A man has been charged with impeding the apprehension and prosecution of another person who Gardaí believe murdered Jonathan Ustic in Skibbereen more than two years ago.

Thomas Fitchett, of 21 the Moorings in Skibbereen appeared before Clonakilty District Court on a charge of impeding Gardaí in their efforts to apprehend the person who it is believed killed Mr Ustic.

Mr Fitchett, 32, was charged under Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997 of knowing or believing that another person not before the court had committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Jonathan Ustic, and that without reasonable excuse had intentionally impeded that other person’s apprehension or prosecution.

Det Garda Daniel Lordan of Clonakilty Garda Station gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Mr Fitchett.

Det Garda Lordan told Judge James McNulty that he arrested Mr Fitchett at 8.20am at his home and then charged him at 9.24am as set out. Mr Fitchett had made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Sgt Paul Kelly said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed prosecution on indictment to the Central Criminal Court.

The district court did not have jurisdiction to grant bail and solicitor for Mr Fitchett, Eamonn Fleming, said he would be applying for bail for his client in the High Court later this week.

Sgt Kelly said Gardaí had no objection to bail and Judge McNulty remanded Mr Fitchett in custody to appear before Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday next, November 12, pending a bail application in the High Court.

Mr Fleming was also granted legal aid for his client, who the court heard has no other source of income apart from a government wage subsidy scheme.

Mr Ustic, 51, was found dead at his rented house in High St in Skibbereen in September 24, 2017.

Gardaí believe Mr Ustic, an English national, had been attacked some time previously and that he had returned home, possibly with the assistance of others. He had received a number of injuries, including to his head. His partner had been unable to wake him and raised the alarm.