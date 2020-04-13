Man charged with hijacking teen's car in Co Cork

A man charged with hijacking a car from a teenager in Cobh, Co Cork over the weekend has been released on bail.

Kevin Liney, 25, from Beechwood Avenue, Cluain Ard, Cobh appeared before Mallow District Court where he was charged with unlawfully seizing a car by force at Hartland’s Point, Cobh on April 10.

Det Garda Kieran Crowley said that gardaí were objecting to bail for Mr Liney arising out of the seriousness of the charge. A conviction in such a case carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Det Garda Crowley said the State would allege that Mr Liney forcibly removed the driver from the car and then forcibly removed the cars key from him before driving off in the vehicle.

He said that the 17-year-old was not physically injured in the incident. However, he was shaken by it.

The court heard he was known to Mr Liney as they live near each other.

He said that Mr Liney was found in a remote area at Walterstown. When arrested and questioned he said he was addicted to alcohol and cannabis and was very drunk at the time of the alleged offence.

Mr Liney’s solicitor, Stephen Foley said that his client had not used any weapon in the commission of the alleged offence and the youth had not been physically injured.

Mr Foley said that his client had spent two nights in garda custody since his arrest and was keen to avoid any further time in custody.

Det Garda Crowley said that gardaí would seek an undertaking from Mr Liney that he would remain at his home address and that he would observe a 9pm-7 am curfew at the property.

Gardaí would also require him to abstain from any intoxicants, stay away from the injured party in the case, sign on at Cobh Garda Station every week and be contactable by mobile phone at all times.

He said that gardaí would also require Mr Liney to abide by government guidelines in relation to the coronavirus.

Insp Joe O’Connor said that gardaí would agree to Mr Liney obtaining bail once he agreed to the terms of his bail.

Judge Patricia Harney said she was satisfied to grant Mr Liney bail given that he had a permanent address.

Judge Harney remanded him on his own bond of €100 to appear at Midleton District Court, sitting in Mallow on April 23 next.