Man charged with domestic violence offence for allegedly phoning woman in Cork

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a domestic violence offence by phoning a woman.

Garda John Paul Greene testified at Cork District Court that he met the accused by appointment today at 10am for the purpose of charging him.

The charge against the 35-year-old stated that on March 11 he contravened a protection order in that he did communicate by a phone call to the woman identified on the charge sheet, contrary to the Domestic Violence Act

Garda John Paul Greene said at an in-camera hearing that the accused was cautioned and he did not have to reply to the charge but that anything he might say could be given in evidence and he made no reply.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked if the State was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

The garda said there was no objection but conditions were required including that he would reside at his home address and have no contact, directly or indirectly, with the complainant.

Garda Greene said the additional condition was required so that the accused would not communicate by any electronic means given that the alleged breach in this case was a phone call to the complainant.

No background details were given as to the nature of the phone call allegedly made on March 11 by the accused.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case to Cork District Court on April 15, on the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, was appointed to represent the defendant on free legal aid.