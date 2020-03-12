News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged with causing serious harm to grandfather Paddy Hansard in Dublin

Man charged with causing serious harm to grandfather Paddy Hansard in Dublin
Paddy Hansard
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 05:44 PM

A 52-year-old man is to stand trial after a grandfather was left fighting for his life following an alleged assault in Dublin last year.

Paddy Hansard, 73, is recovering after he suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck at around 2.30am on August 17, at the Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin 3.

The retired scaffolder was on his way home, with his partner June, from a night out at the Clonliffe House pub.

After he was injured, he was rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services, in a critical condition.

The OAP was later moved to the Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, in Finglas, Dublin.

The incident featured on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme last September.

James O’Neill with an address at Courtney Place, Ballybough, was brought before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with causing serious harm to Mr Hansard, contrary to section four of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

READ MORE

Ireland to remain outside US coronavirus travel ban, Trump confirms to Varadkar

Detective Garda Gary Moran told the court the accused was arrested and charged at Mountjoy station this morning.

“He did not make any reply,” Det Garda Moran said. The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court.

The case was adjourned until April 23 next for the preparation of the book of evidence.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions being imposed.

Defence solicitor Rory Staines said the terms had been agreed.

Mr O’Neill, who was wearing a black jacket, dark checked shirt, green trousers and brown shoes, sat silently at the side of the court during the hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Cheatle ordered him to sign on three days a week at Store Street Garda station, to furnish gardaí with his phone number and to tell them if he updates his address, surrender his passport and not have any contact with witnesses in the case.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was working but earned €480 a week with rent of €200.

A statement of means was handed in to court and there was no Garda objection.

READ MORE

Limerick grandmother at 'wits end' as house floods five times in 72 hours

More on this topic

€1.5m judgment granted against former junior Minister Ivor Callely over property loans€1.5m judgment granted against former junior Minister Ivor Callely over property loans

Tributes paid to Justice Brian McGovern on his final day on the benchTributes paid to Justice Brian McGovern on his final day on the bench

Homeless couple win case over council's failure to decide their housing applicationHomeless couple win case over council's failure to decide their housing application

Sean Dunne ordered to provide bankruptcy official with home addressSean Dunne ordered to provide bankruptcy official with home address


Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Decision to shut schools, childcare facilities made without Cabinet approvalDecision to shut schools, childcare facilities made without Cabinet approval

Threat of return to violence in North: officers' bodyThreat of return to violence in North: officers' body

Timeline of the key events in Northern Ireland’s flawed RHI schemeTimeline of the key events in Northern Ireland’s flawed RHI scheme

End of an era as demolition begins on Douglas cinemaEnd of an era as demolition begins on Douglas cinema


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee shares some upcoming food eventsThe Menu: Serving up the latest food news

Des O’Driscoll rounds up some of the latest news from the entertainment world.Scene + Heard: Weekend entertainment round-up

Cork was the first ever place to host a version of the Mrs Brown live show, recalls Brendan O’Carroll as he gets ready to return to Leeside, writes Marjorie BrennanDamn the begrudgers: Mrs Brown live returns to Leeside

Now that the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has announced the schools are to be shut until March 29, here's Pat Fitzpatrick's survival guide to staying at home with the kids.Schools are closed: Your survival guide to staying at home with the kids

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »