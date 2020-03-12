Man charged with causing serious harm to grandfather Paddy Hansard in Dublin

A 52-year-old man is to stand trial after a grandfather was left fighting for his life following an alleged assault in Dublin last year.

Paddy Hansard, 73, is recovering after he suffered serious head injuries and broken bones in his neck at around 2.30am on August 17, at the Courtney Place flat complex in Ballybough, Dublin 3.

The retired scaffolder was on his way home, with his partner June, from a night out at the Clonliffe House pub.

After he was injured, he was rushed to the Mater Hospital by emergency services, in a critical condition.

The OAP was later moved to the Cappagh National Orthopaedic Hospital, in Finglas, Dublin.

The incident featured on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme last September.

James O’Neill with an address at Courtney Place, Ballybough, was brought before Judge John Cheatle at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with causing serious harm to Mr Hansard, contrary to section four of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Detective Garda Gary Moran told the court the accused was arrested and charged at Mountjoy station this morning.

“He did not make any reply,” Det Garda Moran said. The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court.

The case was adjourned until April 23 next for the preparation of the book of evidence.

There was no objection to bail subject to conditions being imposed.

Defence solicitor Rory Staines said the terms had been agreed.

Mr O’Neill, who was wearing a black jacket, dark checked shirt, green trousers and brown shoes, sat silently at the side of the court during the hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Judge Cheatle ordered him to sign on three days a week at Store Street Garda station, to furnish gardaí with his phone number and to tell them if he updates his address, surrender his passport and not have any contact with witnesses in the case.

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was working but earned €480 a week with rent of €200.

A statement of means was handed in to court and there was no Garda objection.