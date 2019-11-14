Man charged with careless driving causing teenager's death in Ballincollig

Gardaí arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with careless driving causing the death of a teenage girl last New Year’s Eve in Ballincollig.

David O’Mahony of 13 The Lawn, Gleann Na Rí, Blarney, County Cork, was brought before Cork District Court today.

The charge against him stated that on December 31, 2018 at Main Street, Ballincollig, Co Cork, he drove without due care and attention thereby causing the death of another person, namely Roisín O’Donovan, a 16-year-old pedestrian.

Solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, represented David O’Mahony for the brief court appearance.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment.

It will now be necessary to prepare a book of evidence in advance of the case being sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case at Cork District Court until December 4 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Gardaí forwarded a file to the DPP following the death of Róisín Mae O'Donovan from Ivy Circle, Muskerry Estate in Ballincollig. It was reported at the time that she was fatally injured while crossing the Main Street in the town at around 7.45pm on December 31, 2018.

Coroner Philip Comyn agreed to a garda application to adjourn the inquest of the transition year student without a fixed date pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster previously told the court the girl died from a brain injury. Róisín celebrated her 16th birthday just days before her death.

Her funeral mass at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig drew a large gathering.

At her funeral, Fr Cian O’Sullivan said Roisin was on a journey “from a child to adult” when her life was cut short. He said her family had known what it was like to worry about losing her.

“In fact the previous time when she was a small baby fighting meningitis. At the very start of her life as a family ye had to deal with the likelihood of losing Róisín.

For any parent even contemplating danger to your child is an awful experience. Worse still to think you might lose them and lose them to death. It is so hard for any of us to understand or contemplate.

She was knocked down at a crossing near the Tesco supermarket in Ballincollig on December 31 last whilst out with friends. She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she underwent treatment. However, she died the following day.