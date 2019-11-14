News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged with careless driving causing teenager's death in Ballincollig

Man charged with careless driving causing teenager's death in Ballincollig
Cork Circuit Criminal Court.
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 01:19 PM

Gardaí arrested a 20-year-old man and charged him with careless driving causing the death of a teenage girl last New Year’s Eve in Ballincollig.

David O’Mahony of 13 The Lawn, Gleann Na Rí, Blarney, County Cork, was brought before Cork District Court today.

The charge against him stated that on December 31, 2018 at Main Street, Ballincollig, Co Cork, he drove without due care and attention thereby causing the death of another person, namely Roisín O’Donovan, a 16-year-old pedestrian.

Solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, represented David O’Mahony for the brief court appearance.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment.

It will now be necessary to prepare a book of evidence in advance of the case being sent forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case at Cork District Court until December 4 to allow time for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

Gardaí forwarded a file to the DPP following the death of Róisín Mae O'Donovan from Ivy Circle, Muskerry Estate in Ballincollig. It was reported at the time that she was fatally injured while crossing the Main Street in the town at around 7.45pm on December 31, 2018.

Coroner Philip Comyn agreed to a garda application to adjourn the inquest of the transition year student without a fixed date pending the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster previously told the court the girl died from a brain injury. Róisín celebrated her 16th birthday just days before her death.

Her funeral mass at the Church of St Mary and St John in Ballincollig drew a large gathering.

At her funeral, Fr Cian O’Sullivan said Roisin was on a journey “from a child to adult” when her life was cut short. He said her family had known what it was like to worry about losing her.

“In fact the previous time when she was a small baby fighting meningitis. At the very start of her life as a family ye had to deal with the likelihood of losing Róisín.

For any parent even contemplating danger to your child is an awful experience. Worse still to think you might lose them and lose them to death. It is so hard for any of us to understand or contemplate.

She was knocked down at a crossing near the Tesco supermarket in Ballincollig on December 31 last whilst out with friends. She was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where she underwent treatment. However, she died the following day.

More on this topic

€7,500 damages for ex-prisoner who had to 'slop out' in prison€7,500 damages for ex-prisoner who had to 'slop out' in prison

Trial of man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe put back for 'logistic reasons'Trial of man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe put back for 'logistic reasons'

Girl, 10, awarded €56k in damages after radiator fell on her foot in schoolGirl, 10, awarded €56k in damages after radiator fell on her foot in school

Jail for Cork worker who was inspired by TV show in attempted poisoning of bossJail for Cork worker who was inspired by TV show in attempted poisoning of boss


CourtCorkCourt CaseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

95-year-old woman targeted in Cork car park by 'non-national travelling criminals'95-year-old woman targeted in Cork car park by 'non-national travelling criminals'

Man arrested following CAB searches across eight countiesMan arrested following CAB searches across eight counties

Baby girl died after being struck by car in driveway, inquest hearsBaby girl died after being struck by car in driveway, inquest hears

Man died from multiple gunshot wounds in CoolockMan died from multiple gunshot wounds in Coolock


Lifestyle

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

The repeat bouts of sinus infection you describe indicate you need to get in front of this annual issue by supporting your immune system.Natural Health: 'Every winter I get a nasty sinus infection'

The TV chef chats to Lauren Taylor about feeding his family and his kids’ ever-changing tastes.Jamie Oliver: ‘About 3/10 of our family meals are idyllic – that’s normal’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »