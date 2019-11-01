News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged with burglary argues DNA profile can't be used by prosecution

Man charged with burglary argues DNA profile can't be used by prosecution
Picture: iStock
By Ann O'Loughlin
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 02:52 PM

A man charged with burglary has claimed a DNA profile of him created before a new DNA database law was introduced cannot be used in a prosecution against him for a crime allegedly committed after the database law was passed.

The man's blood was found in a bedroom of a house that had been burgled in 2010 and a swab taken. He was arrested and charged in 2016 with another burglary and a sample taken then was cross-matched with the 2010 sample - on which a DNA profile had been created before the enactment of a 2014 law on the DNA database.

When the 2016 charge was heard before the District Court, the judge sent a consultative case stated to the High Court to determine as a matter of law the issue of use of a pre-legislation created DNA profile.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan was told on Friday that in advance of the enactment of the 2014 Criminal Justice (Forensic Evidence and DNA Database System) Act, the State body responsible for the database, Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), created a number of profiles based on samples taken from crime scenes.

This was done in anticipation of the fact that there would be "a flood" of work once the Act was passed in 2014 and thereby allow the FSI to manage the workload, the man's lawyer said.

READ MORE

Former social worker with child protection agency jailed on child abuse image charges

Under the new law, crime scene DNA profiles can be cross matched with personal samples taken from suspects in cases.

However, the man's lawyer argued, there was no provision in the 2014 for FSI to use a profile created prior to 2014 and cross match it with a sample acquired after the enactment of the law.

It was the man's case before the High Court that the creation of that profile of the 2010 sample was unlawful.

The court was urged to find that the District Judge could only interpret the 2014 law that it was not lawful to create the profile when there was no legislation in place at the time to do so.

It is also not lawful to include that profile from the 2010 sample on the database, it was claimed.

The DPP argued if samples taken before 2014 could not be used for the database created by the 2014 law, that would have be expressly stated in the legislation but it was not.

The DPP urged the court to find it was lawful for the District Court to find the DNA evidence created before 2014 admissible.

Mr Justice Meenan reserved his decision.

READ MORE

Aer Lingus worker who had 2,000 cigarettes in luggage not unfairly dismissed, Labour Court rules

More on this topic

Cork developer Padraig O'Halloran loses appeal against €1.57m damages award over Carribean Hotel projectCork developer Padraig O'Halloran loses appeal against €1.57m damages award over Carribean Hotel project

Jail for man who 'burst' former partner's nose and trapped her in hotel roomJail for man who 'burst' former partner's nose and trapped her in hotel room

Man with head injury after fall in house after office party settles case for €550kMan with head injury after fall in house after office party settles case for €550k

Donegal rape accused made no comment when told his semen found on woman's underwearDonegal rape accused made no comment when told his semen found on woman's underwear


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Government departments face penalties if climate targets not met – MinisterGovernment departments face penalties if climate targets not met – Minister

14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation14 charged with drug trafficking offences in Drogheda as part of Garda operation

Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts Gardai in Cork warn of growing problem of Distraction Direction thefts

Garda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introducedGarda body cameras not expected to be used for routine traffic stops when introduced


Lifestyle

Along with many question marks about the long-term effects of e-cigarettes, experts are concerned young people will eventually migrate from vaping to smoking. Áilin Quinlan reports.Cloud on the horizon: Should we worry about teen vaping?

Childline in Britain explains how parents can make sure their adolescent children realise porn often isn’t realistic and may be inappropriate for young teens.Ask an expert: How do I talk to my child about watching online porn?

There’s a chill in the air and it’s time to hibernate at home. Gabrielle Fagan hunts the hottest buys (and bargains) to warm up rooms.10 easy ways to cosy up your home for winter

Following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg, Flossie Donnelly is also on the same mission to save the planet. Her efforts will be the subject ofa new RTÉ documentary, writes Paula Burns.Saving the world one beach clean at a time

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »