A man has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of a woman.

Detectives from the Public Protection Branch charged a 28-year-old with attempted murder, assault on police, common assault and harassment.

It follows an incident in the Hawthorn Terrace area of Coleraine, Co Derry, on Saturday, in which a 28-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her body.

The woman is receiving treatment in hospital.

The charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.