News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged with arson ordered to stay indoors at night

Man charged with arson ordered to stay indoors at night
By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 01:51 PM

A man charged with arson has been ordered to stay indoors between the hours of darkness after Gardaí expressed fears he could light further fires.

Thomas Brennan appeared at Dungloe District Court in Co Donegal today charged with criminal damage.

It follows a major gorse fire which broke out in the Annagry area of West Donegal yesterday.

A large area of land, up to five acres close to homes and buildings, was burned and had to be extinguished by fire-fighters and up to 60 local people.

Brennan, aged 51 of Loughanoran, Annagry, was arrested by gardaí in Loughanure at 8pm yesterday evening and taken to Milford Garda station for questioning.

He was charged with criminal damage at 12.35am.

He was officially charged with damaging by fire a large area of property, namely five acres of gorse which was in close proximity to a number of residential dwellings and agricultural and commerical properties.

Garda Francis Coyle of Bunbeg garda station said that when charged Brennan replied: "I'm saying nothing at all."

READ MORE

Man arrested in connection with €137k drug seizure in Co Westmeath

The court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had read the report on the case and instructed that the case can be heard summarily.

Gardaí said they had no objection to bail but they wanted to apply a number of conditions.

They requested a curfew be imposed on Brennan for him to remain indoors between the hours of 9pm and 9am.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Frank Dorrian queried the curfew saying his client had no history of arson.

Garda Inspector Seamus McGonigle said: "We have particular concerns about this man's behaviour and we are fearful that there could be a repeat under the cover of darkness."

Having heard the submissions, Judge Paul Kelly said he was imposing a curfew as well as other bail conditions.

He ordered Brennan to keep a curfew of between 10pm and 7am, to remain sober, to sign on once a week at Bunbeg garda station, not to interfere with witnesses and not to light fires outside his home or elsewhere.

He adjourned the case until June 9.

READ MORE

Four officers injured after cross-border pursuit

More on this topic

Man spat at garda, refused to say if he had virus symptomsMan spat at garda, refused to say if he had virus symptoms

'I'm sorry': Cork man, 23, killed grandfather after pensioner's alleged sex abuse admission'I'm sorry': Cork man, 23, killed grandfather after pensioner's alleged sex abuse admission

Limerick biker urges Supreme Court to overturn conviction for murder of rival club memberLimerick biker urges Supreme Court to overturn conviction for murder of rival club member

'Don't pay any attention to any social media,' judge tells Adrian Donohoe murder trial jury'Don't pay any attention to any social media,' judge tells Adrian Donohoe murder trial jury


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Court caseTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Study reveals that vitamin D likely to reduce serious coronavirus complicationsStudy reveals that vitamin D likely to reduce serious coronavirus complications

Sinn Féin agree to People Before Profit proposal to resume government talksSinn Féin agree to People Before Profit proposal to resume government talks

Labour leader Alan Kelly appears to rule out entering governmentLabour leader Alan Kelly appears to rule out entering government

Travellers from UK still have to self-isolate on arrival to IrelandTravellers from UK still have to self-isolate on arrival to Ireland


Lifestyle

TO see Noah Quish running around the backyard of his Co Limerick home you’d think there was nothing wrong with him, says his mum, Una.Bumbleance: Keeping the buzz going for seriously ill kids

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Tuesday's TV highlights: Normal People and Cheap Irish Homes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »