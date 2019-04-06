Man charged with €50k drugs seizure released on bail

A man has appeared at a special sitting of Limerick District Court in connection with a drugs seizure in the city yesterday.

58-year-old Gerard Crawford, of Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, was charged with possession and sale and supply of herbal cannabis.

During a search of two houses in Limerick on Friday, customs officers seized two packages containing around 2.5kg of herbal cannabis, worth an estimated €50,000.

The cannabis seized in Limerick on Friday.

Gerard Crawford was arrested at his home at 12 noon yesterday, and was charged at Henry Street Garda Station at 11.20am this morning.

Garda Michael Dunphy told the court the accused made no reply to the caution.

Inspector Liz Kennedy told Judge Mary Larkin that there was no objection to bail, subject to a number of conditions.

Mr Crawford must sign on at Roxboro Road Garda Station three times a week, provide a mobile phone number and have it charged at all times, reside at his home at Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, and must stay sober.

Judge Larkin granted Mr Crawford bail on his own bond of €300 and remanded him on bail until July 3.

A 47-year-old who was arrested during the same operation has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.