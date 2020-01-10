Man charged over failing to pay thousands in hotel bills

A man has been charged with racking up thousands in hotel bills and then leaving without paying in a number of locations in Cork and Kerry.

Andrei Deleanu, who faces a total of 11 charges involving alleged theft or deception, appeared before Bantry District Court.

Mr Deleanu, aged 45, and with previous addresses at 5 the Vee, Cork Rd in Waterford and 112 Cluain Dara, Clonard Rd in Wexford, had already appeared before a sitting of the District Court last Saturday, when he faced seven charges. A further four charges were levelled against him in Bantry yesterday.

Gardaí allege that on dates between December 11 and 18 last at the Riverside Hotel in Killarney in Co Kerry he left without paying after working up a bill of €1,422.95 in accommodation, food and beverages.

Gardaí have also charged him with failing to pay a bill at the Castle Hotel in Macroom in Co Cork worth €454.70 between December 10 and December 12 last.

It is also alleged that on a date between December 22 and 23 he did not pay a bill totalling €326.90 at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery in West Cork.

It is also alleged that on a date, between December 27 and 30, he left the Maritime Hotel in Bantry in Co Cork without paying a bill of €1,430.70.

He also faces a number of charges of leaving petrol forecourts without paying having put fuel worth sums between €22 and €72 into his vehicle in Midleton, Macroom, Bantry, and Bandon.

Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Deleanu made no reply when one new charge was put to him yesterday by Sergeant Trish O’Sullivan of Bantry Garda Station, and also made no reply when three charges were later put to him by Garda Tom Moynihan of Killarney Garda Station.

Solicitor Ray Hennessy said Mr Deleanu had received bail from the High Court last Monday.

Judge McNulty extended that bail to cover the new charges and he was released to appear before the court on January 23.