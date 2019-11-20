Man charged over Co Down ATM raid

A man has been charged over an attempted ATM theft that caused the collapse of a petrol station roof.

The suspect, 28, will appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with burglary, criminal damage endangering life and aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, police said.

Thieves used a shovel/bulldozer-type vehicle stolen from a nearby quarry in a failed bid to rip the cash machine from the wall of Carlisles’ filling station in Ballynahinch, Co Down, at about 5.30am on Monday.

They struck the forecourt roof with the bucket of the vehicle as they tried to flee the scene.

It was one of a series of ATM raids on both sides over the border in recent days.

A woman, aged 22, arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and attempting to pervert the course of justice remains in police custody.

On Wednesday, a man aged 26 appeared in court in Newtownards in Co Down in connection with the attempted theft.