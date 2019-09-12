News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged over bomb found under PSNI officer’s car

File photo.
By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 09:02 PM

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a bomb was planted under a PSNI officer’s car.

The charges relate to the discovery of a “viable improvised explosive device” in the car park of Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast in June.

The site is a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland headquarters.

The device was declared viable by British army bomb disposal experts.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility at the time.

A 38-year old has been charged with attempted murder, making explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

