Man charged over attempted robbery in Derry

Detectives in the North are investigating a robbery at a commercial premises in Derry.

Two masked men burst into a shop in the Drumleck Drive area of the city between 7.30pm and 7.40pm last Monday night.

A staff member stopped one of them as they tried to get behind the counter, while the second man smashed a glass counter with a golf club.

A 20-year-old man has since been charged with offences, including attempted robbery and criminal damage.

He's due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court tomorrow.