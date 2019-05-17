NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Man charged over attempted robbery in Derry

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 08:21 PM

Detectives in the North are investigating a robbery at a commercial premises in Derry.

Two masked men burst into a shop in the Drumleck Drive area of the city between 7.30pm and 7.40pm last Monday night.

A staff member stopped one of them as they tried to get behind the counter, while the second man smashed a glass counter with a golf club.

A 20-year-old man has since been charged with offences, including attempted robbery and criminal damage.

He's due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

READ MORE

Four arrested over attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast

More on this topic

NI parties unite to demand Bradley releases compensation for abuse victims

Tánaiste voices concern at ‘loose comments’ on prosecution of NI veterans

Sinn Féin: Theresa May gave no guarantees over outstanding rights issues

Bradley: NI parties must answer questions before abuse victims can get payouts

More in this Section

Ulster Unionists rules out no-deal Brexit

Four arrested over attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast

Knock Marriage Introductions service closes after 50 years

Sinn Féin will work with Johnson despite 'ignorant and belligerent' position on Ireland


Lifestyle

Trend of the Week: Rise to the Occasion

What to watch this week

Portrait of a piano man of Yarmouk

Wine with Leslie Williams

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »