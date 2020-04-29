News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged in relation to with fuel thefts in Dublin and Kildare

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 10:50 PM

A man in his late 20s is due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with fuel thefts in Dublin and Kildare.

20 thefts were reported in which a vehicle was refuelled before being driven away without payment.

Gardaí arrested the man at his home and he was taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Full admissions were made by the man in relation to 20 incidents of fuel theft with a combined value of €846.51 occurring between February 12 and April 26.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 

The man is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am tomorrow.

READ MORE

'We're not there yet': Taoiseach says restrictions won't be lifted in coming days

More on this topic

Construction worker jailed for three years for part in €100k tax fraud schemeConstruction worker jailed for three years for part in €100k tax fraud scheme

Talks to resolve dispute at company part owned by ex-rugby star Shane Byrne at advanced stageTalks to resolve dispute at company part owned by ex-rugby star Shane Byrne at advanced stage

Limerick garda superintendent challenges suspension over alleged leaksLimerick garda superintendent challenges suspension over alleged leaks

Supreme Court rejects teen's bid to be considered for enhanced remissionSupreme Court rejects teen's bid to be considered for enhanced remission


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Govt expected to issue advisory on face coverings this weekGovt expected to issue advisory on face coverings this week

'We're not there yet': Taoiseach says restrictions won't be lifted in coming days'We're not there yet': Taoiseach says restrictions won't be lifted in coming days

Coronavirus: 'Virtual' Pride event to be held as Dublin parade cancelledCoronavirus: 'Virtual' Pride event to be held as Dublin parade cancelled

Belfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversityBelfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversity


Lifestyle

In times of crisis, our tendency is to react by effectively battening down the hatches, focusing on essentials and casting off any ‘unnecessary’ luxuries. Indeed, our focus in our recent dealings with food and feeding ourselves have all been about ‘making do’ and economising.The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself

Creatives against Covid-19 is a group of artists collaborating to create works they can sell to support women and children living in abusive situations, writes Denise O’DonoghueHome truths: Irish creatives help domestic abuse victims with charity prints

Irish people’s responses to lockdown and Covid-19 have been truly amazing.Mum's the Word: Children are learning the importance of their communities

WE WERE in the age of extreme individualism before Covid-19 brought our lives to a stark and sudden halt. We had reached the nadir of our evolution with the arrival of the ‘selfie’ and the populist politician.Learning Points: Selfies and selfishness won’t serve us in future

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »