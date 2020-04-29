News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Man charged in relation to two burglaries and a robbery in Limerick

Man charged in relation to two burglaries and a robbery in Limerick
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 09:53 AM

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 30s in relation to two burglaries and a robbery in Limerick city.

Shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, a man was walking on Davis Street when he was approached by a man who asked him for some change.

A scuffle began, resulting in the injured party being thrown to the ground. He received cuts and bruises and did not require medical attention. The suspect took a small amount of cash from the man and ran from the scene.

The incident was reported to gardaí at Roxboro Road and a patrol of the area was carried out but the suspect was not located.

Having gathered CCTV from the area the next day, Detective Gardaí were able to identify a possible suspect associated with the incident.

This man was already in Garda custody at Henry Street Garda Station having been arrested on suspicion of committing burglaries. These burglaries occurred at houses on High Street and Tara Court in February and April of this year.

The man has since been charged in relation to the robbery and two burglaries and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court this morning.

