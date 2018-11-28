Home»ireland

Man charged in relation to seven year campaign of online harassment against women

Wednesday, November 28, 2018 - 07:27 PM

A 36-year-old man has appeared before Dublin District Court today charged in relation to an alleged seven-year-long campaign of online harassment against a number of women.

His appearance follows an intensive 18-month long investigation conducted by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau’s Cyber Investigations Unit.

During this period, the accused allegedly persisted in communicating with the victims through electronic means.

Today, the accused was charged with a number of counts of harassment contrary to Section 10 Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 at Kevin Street Garda Station.

He was brought before a sitting of Dublin District Court.

The accused was remanded for a period of eight weeks from today’s date for service of a book of evidence.

Following extensive enquiries carried out by the investigation team, the accused was identified and a search and arrest operations ensued.

On May 23, 2018, he was questioned in relation to the offences alleged and later released without charge pending submission of a file to the DPP.

