Man charged in relation to robbery at shop in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a robbery at a shop in Dublin last night.

The incident took place at a shop in College Green.

Gardaí said in a statement that at around 7.30pm a man “entered the shop and threatened staff and demanded cash from the shop assistant.

“The man left the scene on foot, with a sum of cash and property from the shop.”

Gardaí from Pearse Street attended the scene and carried out a search of the area and a man in his late 30s was arrested a short time later.

He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and charged.

He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 3, this morning.