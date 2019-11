A man has been charged in connection with a robbery at a takeaway in Cork.

He is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Gardaí arrested the man - who in his 20s - in relation to the robbery on Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight, a man entered the takeaway armed with what is believed to a knife and threatened staff.

He left the scene empty-handed and nobody was injured during the incident.

Gardaí carried out a search of the area and arrested a man on Tower Street.