Man charged in relation to robbery and fatal traffic collision in Dublin

One man has been charged as part of an investigation into a robbery and the death of a woman in Dublin last week.

Jacqueline McGovern died when she was hit by a getaway car while out for a walk on March 10 in Killiney.

The crash happened just after a burglary in nearby Dalkey.

Gardaí said in a statement: "One male, aged in his 20s, who was arrested on 18 March 2020 in relation to a robbery and fatal traffic collision which occurred on Avondale Road, Killiney, Co Dublin on 10 March 2020, has been charged in relation to this incident and will appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning, 19 March 2020 at 10.30am."

The statement added: "The two other males who were arrested in relation to this incident remain in Garda custody in Dun Laoghaire and Dundrum Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984."