A man who was arrested in relation to a drugs seizure in Cork has been charged and is to appear in court this morning.

€195,000 of suspected cannabis was seized in Mallow on Monday.

The man - who is in his 20s - is being held at Mallow Garda Station

He will appear before Mallow District Court later this morning.

In two operations, gardaí seized €70,000 and €195,000 of suspected cannabis herb.