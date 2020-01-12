News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with the death of his father in Waterford

Man charged in connection with the death of his father in Waterford
Stephen Butler outside court today. Pic: Patrick Browne.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 01:55 PM

A 21-year-old man has been charged following the death of his father in Portlaw in County Waterford.

48-year-old John Butler was found with serious injuries at a house on Brown Street in the town, but later passed away in hospital.

Stephen Butler, with an address at Sheilbaggin, Ramsgrange, New Ross, Co Wexford, was arrested at the scene in the early hours of Saturday and was charged this morning with assault causing harm.

He appeared at Carrick-on-Suir District Court this afternoon where he was remanded in custody to appear again on Thursday.

READ MORE

Swimmer in critical condition in hospital after being rescued off Clare coast

More on this topic

Man stole around 100 bottles of perfumes and cosmetics from duty free store, court hearsMan stole around 100 bottles of perfumes and cosmetics from duty free store, court hears

Court hears man told father: 'I will get you where it hurts. I will get the guns taken off you'Court hears man told father: 'I will get you where it hurts. I will get the guns taken off you'

London woman jailed for posing as teenage boy to sexually assault girls as young as 13London woman jailed for posing as teenage boy to sexually assault girls as young as 13

London woman, 21, posed as teenage boy to ‘sexually assault up to 50 girls’London woman, 21, posed as teenage boy to ‘sexually assault up to 50 girls’


courtPortlawTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Armed gardaí raid Dublin premises following arrest of four men in WexfordArmed gardaí raid Dublin premises following arrest of four men in Wexford

Gardaí seize €400k of cannabis in grow houseGardaí seize €400k of cannabis in grow house

Nora Quoirin's parents 'determined to stand up for justice'Nora Quoirin's parents 'determined to stand up for justice'

Man dies in Waterford assault; Gardaí make arrestMan dies in Waterford assault; Gardaí make arrest


Lifestyle

It's cold outside and a little internal warming is just what we needHot stuff: Eight spicy pasta sauces put to the test

Hannah Stephenson has advice that will help busy gardeners all year roundFive time-saving hacks for busy gardeners

Seeking some floral fanfare?How to create your own cherry blossom season

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »