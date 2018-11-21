Home»ireland

Man charged in connection with possession of firearm in Limerick

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 10:37 PM

A man has been charged in connection with the possession of a firearm in Limerick.

Gardaí in Limerick seized the firearm and ammunition yesterday.

He will appear before Limerick City District Court tomorrow morning.

Digital Desk


