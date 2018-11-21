Man charged in connection with possession of firearm in Limerick

A man has been charged in connection with the possession of a firearm in Limerick.
Gardaí in Limerick seized the firearm and ammunition yesterday.
He will appear before Limerick City District Court tomorrow morning.
- Digital Desk
